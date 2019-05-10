Samuel Dale Dean, 77, of Clinton

Samuel Dale Dean, Pastor Emeritus at First Baptist Church in Clinton, TN, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 77.

He was born in Mosheim, TN in 1941 to Bonnie and James Dean where he was one of 5 siblings: Mildred, Thelma, Irene, & Don. He graduated from Chuckey Doak High School’s first graduating class in Greeneville, TN where he was named Mr. Doak his senior year. He continued his education at Tusculum College and Southern Seminary where he obtained a B.S. in Psychology and a Masters of Divinity. He served over 50 years in the ministry at several churches including Mountain View Baptist in Greeneville, TN, Central Baptist in Johnson City, TN, First Baptist Church in Jonesboro, TN, and First Baptist Church in Clinton, TN. After his retirement, he served as interim pastor at First Baptist Church in Etowah, TN and Cumberland Baptist Church in Knoxville, TN.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Marie Allen Dean; children Chris Dean, and his wife Alicia, from Lilburn, GA and Kelly Johnson, and her husband Scott from Knoxville, TN; grandchildren Kayla Cantrell, Madison Dean, Cameron Dean from Lilburn GA, Jordan Mancini, and her husband, Jake from Savannah, GA, Mallory O’Brien, and her husband Andrew, from Knoxville, TN, and Andrew Johnson from Knoxville, TN; great grandchild Aubree Cantrell from Lilburn, GA; and his brother Don, and his wife Sharon, from Greenville, TN.

Sam Dean was well-known for his compassion, sense of humor, intelligence, and ability to minister in a unique way that touched many lives in the communities in which he served. He was a true advocate for education as he served as Chairman of the Board for Carson Newman University and many local education committees.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Memorial Methodist Hospital for the compassionate, angelic care they provided during this difficult time.

The family will receive friends 4:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, May 11, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Clinton, TN with a Celebration of Life service to follow. The graveside will be 2:00 pm, Sunday, May 12, 2019 at Grandview Memorial Gardens in Clinton. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First Baptist Church at P.O. Box 268 Clinton, TN 37717 to be used toward the Christian Service Center and the Renew Program. Condolences can be sent to 422 Mariner Point Drive Clinton, TN 37716. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com