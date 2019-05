(Submitted) There will be a large parking lot/rummage sale CORA/Clinton Physical Therapy Center on Saturday, May 11th from 8:00 am to 12 noon.

There will be household items, medical supplies, furniture, clothing and much more.

A portion of the proceeds from these sales will be used to support the American Cancer Society Colors of Cancer Promotion. Please stop by and check out the bargains as we work to Celebrate…..Remember…. Fight Back.