2 days ago

Robert M. Phillips Sr., age 82 of Oliver Springs, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

He was born in Jay, Oklahoma to Mont and Ruth Phillips. He served in the Army National Guard, proudly for 23 years and also owned Oak Ridge TV Sales and Service for over 35 years. His most important role was being a great husband and dad.

He is survived by his wife, Joyce T. Phillips of 57 years; children, Robert, Will, and Marsha Ruann (Wayne) Woolum; 7 grandchildren, Megan (Keith) Ruefenacht, Brandon Phillips, Dane Phillips, Hannah Phillips, Frances Henderson and Hannah (Jeff) Catlett, Dominic Woolum; 9 great-grandchildren; extended family members and wonderful friends, through the years.

Visitation will be from 6-8 pm on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family request you to send donations to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital and/or the Shriners.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is honored to serve the Phillips family. www.sharpfh.com.

