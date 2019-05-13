Robert “Duncan” Van Horn, age 20, of Rockwood passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. He was born May 15, 1998 in Knoxville. He was a graduate of Sail Away Learning Academy in Kingston where he was active in the 4-H Club. He attended Redemption Church in Crossville. Duncan loved cars, listening to different types of music, hunting & fishing. He also enjoyed going on mission trips with First Baptist Church of Kingston. He loved the Lord and accepted him at a young age. He found joy in helping others and encouraging them to live for Christ. Preceded in death by grandfather, Henry Kyle Agee, Jr.; grandmother, Mary Jane Agee; great-grandparents, Kyle & Bea Agee, Bernard & Inez Van Horn, Mertice & Vernice Rolloson, Albert & Anna Cummings; great aunt & uncle, Jean & Paul Daulton; cousin, Daniel Plemons.

SURVIVORS

Loving Parents Shawn David & Mary Carmen Agee Van Horn of Harriman

Brothers Shawn “Mason” Van Horn of Elizabethton

David “Cameron” Van Horn & wife, Shannon Brooke Van Horn of Oak Ridge

Grandparents Bob & Margaret Van Horn of Toledo, OH

Steve & Sylvia Schneeberger of Evansville, WI

Special Family Members

Jim & Barb Agee of Kingston

Reed & Londa Tatum of Crossville

Evan & Melissa Van Horn of Maumee, OH

Janie Agee of Westel

John & Lea Ellen Agee of Clinton

Melissa & Jeff Duff of Kingston

Ryan & Ronael Schneeberger of WI

Allison Schneeberger of WI

Steve & Saundra Bandy of Kingston

Duncan’s Best Friend Grumpy, his Chihuahua dog

Special friends Chip & Kassie Wise and Robert & Stephanie Fisher

A host of extended family members and friends

The family will receive friends 1:00 – 3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Fraker Funeral Home with funeral service following at 3:00 pm, in the chapel with Bro. Chip Wise officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery. In memory of Duncan Van Horn the family request memorials be made to Invitation Ministries, PO Box 3607, Crossville, TN 38557 or Adoration Life, PO Box 5541, Johnson City, TN 37602. Donations are for Restore Appalachian Honor of Duncan Van Horn. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.