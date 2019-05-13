Robert (Bob) James Hamby, 82, of Clinton, TN crossed over from this life on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on June 3rd, 1936 in Cumberland County, TN. He is a graduate of Rockwood High School, Class of 1954. After working 16 years at First National Bank in Roane County, Bob spent the last 50 years with State Farm Insurance and was planning to retire in October. He loved his home place of Hebbertsburg, TN and enjoyed spending time in Perdido Key, FL. Bob never met a stranger and was an avid storyteller. He traveled the world and lived a full, happy life. He was a long time member and Deacon of Clinton Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Ida Hamby and sisters Jeanette Hamby and June Breninger.

Survivors include his loving wife Karen Medlock Hamby, sister Geneva (Andy) Higginbotham of Knoxville, brother–in-law Lonnie Breninger of Gresham, OR, brother-in-law Jack (Bobbie) Howsare of Virginia Beach, VA, sister-in-law Judy Cate Brown of Rex, GA, first wife Derita Steele of Knoxville, daughters Lisa Bullock of Clinton, Amy Hamby-Scott (Don) of Knoxville, and Melissa Dupree of Clinton.

He was very close to grandson Zach Bullock whom he worked with every day. He is also survived by grandchildren Lindsey (Jake) Lowe, Laken Scott, Donovan Scott, Emily (Brandon) Ingram, Faith Dupree, Cameron Dupree, Addison Dupree and great-grandchildren Makyla, Jaxon, and Hudson Lowe.

The receiving friends will be held at Holley Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton TN on Thursday at 5 pm with funeral following at 7 pm, Richard Bentley officiating. Interment will be at Grandview Memorial Garden at 10 am on Friday.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Jones Mission Fund in c/o Clinton Church of Christ, 500 N Main St., Clinton TN 37716.

