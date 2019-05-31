Road closures in Oak Ridge for Cycling Championships

The USA Cycling National Pro Road, Crit, Time Trial and Para-Cycling Championships will be held in Knoxville and Oak Ridge June 27-30. This marks the second time all U.S. national champions in professional road cycling will be crowned the same week under the organizational umbrella of one host community.

All are invited to join for an exciting, fast-paced national championship event held in your backyard! Oak Ridge City Manager, Mark Watson “is pleased to welcome back the officials and participants of USA Cycling’s National Championships for a second year. The new route will take you through a challenging course in our neighborhoods as well as the speeding segments along Melton Hill Lake. We know you will enjoy the spectacle of world-class cycling within Oak Ridge and will learn about the unique sport that it is!”

On Thursday, June 27, a significant portion of Melton Lake Drive (MLD) will be shut down to through traffic to provide a closed-loop course.

Melton Lake Drive Impact:

A section of MLD will be closed from Palisades Parkway to Edgemoor Rd. to facilitate course set up and a closed-course loop. Residents may turn left from Palisades Pkwy onto MLD. The

Rivers Run Blvd entrance onto MLD will be closed. All residents entering and exiting the Rivers Run, Royal Troon, or Rockbridge neighborhood may use the Rolling Links Blvd entrance to turn right onto MLD until 10AM.

Neighborhood Impact: The River’s Run, Rockbridge, and Royal Troon neighborhoods will be shut down from 10AM until 3PM, including the Rolling Links Blvd entrance, as a part of the new time trial course. In case of emergency, an ambulance and fire truck will be stationed at the entrance of the neighborhood. We invite residents to attend the exciting time trial national championships to watch professional and elite men and women compete. This event truly consists of the best of the best in the nation, and you have a front row seat!

Emory Valley Road Access: Emory Valley Road will be closed from the Artesia Dr. intersection to MLD beginning at 6AM. There will be no access onto MLD from Emory Valley Rd. Residents off Amanda Dr. or Emory Valley Rd. will need to take Antioch Dr., Baylor Dr., Baltimore Dr., etc. to exit the neighborhood.

Reopening: All roads will tentatively be opened at 6:00pm.

For questions or information, please call 865-342-9292 or email cyclinginfo@oakridgevisitor.com.