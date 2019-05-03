Reminder: Rabies clinics this Saturday

Saturday in Anderson County, the Health Department and Ideal Veterinary Hospital are joining forces to offer low-cost rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats at Clinton High School from 2 to 3 pm.

There will also be low-cost rabies vaccination clinics in Campbell County on Saturday, as well. The clinics will start at the Animal Hospital of Campbell County from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, move on to Valley View Elementary School from 1:30 to 2:15 pm, continue at LaFollette Middle School from 2:30 until 3:30 pm, before concluding at Jacksboro Elementary from 3:15 to 3:45 pm.

In the north end of campbell County, vaccinations will be offered at the Indian Mound Hospital for Animals from 9 am to 11 am, White Oak Crossroads from noon to 1 pm, Wynn Elementary School between 1:15 and 1:45 pm, and at Elk Valley Elementary from 2:15 to 2:45.

Rabies vaccinations are required by state law, and will be available for $10 (Cash Only) per animal in both counties. Three-year vaccinations are also available for $15 with proof of previous vaccinations.