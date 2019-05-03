Home / Community Bulletin Board / Reminder: Rabies clinics this Saturday

Reminder: Rabies clinics this Saturday

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured Leave a comment 65 Views

Saturday in Anderson County, the Health Department and Ideal Veterinary Hospital are joining forces to offer low-cost rabies vaccinations for dogs and cats at Clinton High School from 2 to 3 pm.

There will also be low-cost rabies vaccination clinics in Campbell County on Saturday, as well. The clinics will start at the Animal Hospital of Campbell County from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm, move on to Valley View Elementary School from 1:30 to 2:15 pm, continue at LaFollette Middle School from 2:30 until 3:30 pm, before concluding at Jacksboro Elementary from 3:15 to 3:45 pm.

In the north end of campbell County, vaccinations will be offered at the Indian Mound Hospital for Animals from 9 am to 11 am, White Oak Crossroads from noon to 1 pm, Wynn Elementary School between 1:15 and 1:45 pm, and at Elk Valley Elementary from 2:15 to 2:45.

Rabies vaccinations are required by state law, and will be available for $10 (Cash Only) per animal in both counties. Three-year vaccinations are also available for $15 with proof of previous vaccinations.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

