Reminder: Praise FM Spring Conference THIS THURSDAY!

The Praise 96.3 Spring Living Celebration will be on May 23 at the Knoxville Expo Center in the Grand Center Hall on Clinton Hwy.

It will be a military themed event and veterans get free admission!

The featured speaker is Kris Emmert, author of “Providing Promise, a Navy Widow’s Journey to Hope.”

Dr. Jake Parrish will also be speaking.

Join us for music guests The Guardians, Promised Land, The Roark’s, and a special patriotic selection of songs by Biblical Times Singers.

A live auction will be held and silent auction will also be available. Krispy Kreme Donuts and Coffee, as well as lunch, will be provided.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 865-577-4885 for $8.00 general admission and $12.00 for Artist Circle seats. Tickets are also available at the Praise 96.3 studios. Veterans will need to provide ID for free admission but must make reservations.

For much more information, visit our sister station online, at http://praise963.com/