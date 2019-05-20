REMINDER: Oak Ridge to host Public Works Community Open House

(Submitted, OR Public Works Department) Everyone is invited to join the City of Oak Ridge for the 3rd Annual Public Works Community Open House, sponsored by Jacobs Engineering Group, on Thursday, May 23, from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the Oak Ridge Central Services Complex, located at 100 Woodbury Lane.

The Public Works Community Open House is designed to increase public awareness about the contributions of the Oak Ridge Public Works Department, as well as educating the community about the duties, practices, and goals of the department. This event is being held in recognition of National Public Works Week, May 19-25, with the theme “Public Works, It Starts Here.”

Interactive displays and demonstrations will be set up throughout the event area, including a bicycle road course. For kids under age 10 who bring their bikes to ride the course, helmets will be handed out by East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. Kids will also enjoy the super hero costume parade in honor of the everyday heroes in Public Works that help keep our City safe. The parade will begin at 6:30 p.m.

The Touch-the-Truck area is also returning, featuring the vehicles and heavy equipment used by the department. Additional activities include face painting, live music, a bounce house, food, and much more.

The Public Works Community Open House is made possible through a partnership with TVA as well as sponsor donations from FOXPE, LDA Engineering, ORUD, and Downtown Hardware. Please join us at this year’s event to learn more about the Public Works Department’s mission and staff.

For more information, call Public Works at (865) 425-1875 or email PubWorksDis@OakRidgeTN.gov.