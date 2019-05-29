Home / Featured / Ragan: Clinton receives state Retail Academy Grant
Ragan: Clinton receives state Retail Academy Grant

Jim Harris

(Rep. Ragan press release) State Representative John Ragan (R-Oak Ridge) today announced that the city of Clinton is a recipient of a Retail Academy Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development (TNECD). 

The grant helps communities with funding that enables them to participate in the Retail Academy 101 opportunities. The overall goal isto provide Tennessee cities and towns with important resources, training, and education to help enhance retail opportunities locally. This will help generate more revenue and lead to the creation of additional jobs in these communities. 

“This investment from the TNECD is great news for businesses and folks here in Clinton,” said Representative Ragan. “With this important funding, the city will be able to enhance its retail landscape, attract new retailers, and improve the local economy. I look forward to working with our local leaders to help attract new businesses, and I thank TNECD for entrusting us with this grant.” 

