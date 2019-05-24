Pensacola doubles up Smokies, 10-5

(Tennessee Smokies game summary, submitted) The Pensacola Blue Wahoos (29-18) defeated the Tennessee Smokies (23-23) 10-5 Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. RHP Tyson Miller (L, 3-2) matched his career-high, allowing six runs on a season-high nine hits in 4.2 innings for his second loss.

The Smokies batted around in the first inning. Vimael Machin hit a one-out single off RHP Sean Poppen, and went first-to-third on Jared Young’s single. P.J. Higgins reached on a fielder’s choice, scoring Machin from third. Higgins came around to score two batters later on Charcer Burks’ RBI-single. Gioskar Amaya’s RBI-single, scoring Jhonny Pereda, extended the lead to 3-0.

Pensacola answered with four runs in the top of the seventh. Taylor Grzelakowski drew a leadoff walk against Miller, moved to second on Caleb Hamilton’s single, and scored on Mark Contreras’ RBI-double. After Miller recorded the first two outs, Travis Blankenhorn tied the game with a two-run double to right field, scoring Hamilton and Contreras. Blankenhorn scored the go-ahead run on Alex Kirilloff’s RBI-single.

The Blue Wahoos added two more in the fifth. Blakenhorn led off the inning with a single off Miller. He moved to second after Jaylin Davis walked with two outs. Both runners scored on Grzelakowski’s two-run double. Amaya hit a two-out RBI-single in the fifth to cut the deficit to 6-4.

Pensacola batted around in the sixth and added three more runs. Jordan Gore’s one-out RBI-double scored Joe Cronin. Blankenhorn and Mitchell Kranson both had RBI-singles in the inning. Connor Myers reached on a throwing error in the bottom half, and came around to score on Higgins’ two-out RBI-single.

Davis led off the ninth with a solo home run to right field to round out the scoring. RHP Williams Ramirez (W, 1-0) earned the win. He allowed one hit and walked two over 2.2 scoreless innings. Miller suffered his second loss. He allowed a season-high nine hits and matched his career-high, allowing six runs over 4.2 innings.

The Smokies and Blue Wahoos continue their series Friday night at Smokies Stadium with first pitch scheduled for 7 PM ET. LHP Justin Steele (0-4, 9.33) will start for the Smokies. Friday night at Smokies Stadium is Star Wars Night: Episode II presented by Advance Auto Parts, Summer Fireworks Series presented by Coors Light and Pepsi, and Scout Night.