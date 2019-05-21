Home / Obituaries / Paul Wayne DuBois, age 80, of Harriman

Paul Wayne DuBois, age 80, of Harriman passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Roane Medical Center. He was born September 16, 1938 in Fremont, Michigan. After graduating Paul joined the United States Navy where he served his country proudly. After the military he went to work as an Aircraft Mechanic for Delta Airlines, retiring in 1993 with almost 30 years of service. Paul stayed in close contact with all his Delta friends. He loved taking trips with his wife of almost 40 years, Linda. Together they traveled all fifty states as well as took several cruises and seen many different countries and cultures. He was an avid gardener but also enjoyed playing golf, fishing and going dancing. Preceded in death by son, James Blakemore Flowers; parents, Glenn Percy & Faye Waters DuBois; brother, Robert DuBois.

SURVIVORS

Loving Wife Linda DuBois of Harriman

Daughter Samantha Flowers Riley & husband, Rick of Ann Arbor, MI

Grandchildren Brianna Lynn Maury, Madelyn Maury, Danyelle Guire & husband, Zach

Great-granddaughter Riley Guire

Brother Dale DuBois & wife, Nancy of Montague, MI

Father-in-law George Douglas, Sr. & wife, Joyce of Taylor, MI

Brothers-in-law George Douglas, Jr., & wife, Shirley of Kingston

Stanley Douglas of Taylor, MI

Frankie Douglas & wife, Debbie of Romulus, MI

Gordon Douglas & wife, Lorrie of Taylor, MI

Sister-in-law Rosemary Moreau & husband, Gary of Laguna Hills, CA

A host of extended family and friends

Memorial service will be held 6:00 pm, Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Potter’s House Fellowship Church. Online register book can be signed at www.FrakerFuneralHome.net. Fraker Funeral Home of Kingston is in charge of all the arrangements.

