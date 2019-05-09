Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORUUC hosting fundraiser auction

ORUUC hosting fundraiser auction

The Oak Ridge Unitarian Universalist Church will hold the “Growing the Seeds of Community” fundraising auction on Friday May 17th in the church social hall. There will be both live and silent auctions, with proceeds benefiting the various outreach ministries that serve Oak Ridge and the surrounding area.

Admission is $8 per person, and $15 per couple, with children admitted for free. There will be live music, light refreshments, door prizes and everyone who buys a ticket is entered into a raffle. Childcare will also be provided.

Some of the items that will be auctioned include a variety of dining antiques, collectibles and art, plus everything from a grandfather clock to an iPhone, with more items being added daily.

The church is located at 809 Oak Ridge Turnpike in Oak Ridge.

