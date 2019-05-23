Home / Local News / ORT: Two businesses expected to open soon

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, two new businesses are expected to open in Oak Ridge in the next few months.

Construction is already underway at the future home of a new Planet Fitness near the old KMart building on South Illinois Avenue. While no firm opening date has been set, ORT reports that the gym’s website says that the Oak Ridge location is “coming soon.”

A new Mexican chain restaurant is also expected to open in the space on South Illinois that was once home to Chipotle as soon as August, according to Oak Ridge Today. Dos Bros Fresh Mexican Grill is a chain with locations in Chattanooga, Cleveland, Dickson Franklin, Hixson and Ooltewah in Tennessee as well as a location in Dalton, Georgia.

