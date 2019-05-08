Home / Featured / ORT: Stenson pleads guilty in granddaughter’s 2011 death

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 65 Views

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, a woman pleaded guilty Tuesday in Anderson County Criminal Court to a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of her 18-month-old granddaughter in April of 2011, and was sentenced to 30 years behind bars.

54-year-old Valerie Stenson, formerly of Oak Ridge, was ordered to serve 100% of the semtence, according to ORT.

Stenson had been originally been charged with first-degree murder in the death of her granddaughter, Manhattan Inman, who was found dead in a home on Teller Village Lane on April 17, 2011.

The first-degree murder charge was reduced to second-degree murder as part of the plea deal entered in Anderson County Criminal Court in Clinton on Tuesday.

You might recall that, at one point, prosecutors had sought the death penalty against Stenson, but withdrew that petition in March 2018, citing Stenson’s mental health issues as well as the expense and strain a death penalty case can mean for a local court system.

Besides second-degree murder, Oak Ridge Today also reports that Stenson pleaded guilty to aggravated child abuse and neglect on Tuesday, and she received a 30-year sentence on that count, also to be served at 100 percent.

The two sentences will be served at the same time.

For more on Stenson’s plea and sentencing, visit our partners at www.oakridgetoday.com.

