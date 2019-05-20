ORT: Man pleads in fatal 2015 shooting

According to our partners at Oak Ridge Today, an Andersonville man pleaded guilty last week in an Anderson County courtroom to charges stemming from the shooting death of his then-girlfriend’s mother in 2015.

52-year-old William Jame McMillan entered a best-interest plea to a reduced charge of voluntary manslaughter in the June 10th, 2015 shooting death of 66-year-old Karen Zahrobsky. In a best interest plea, the defendant does not admit guilt but does admit to recognizing that if they were to go to trial, a jury could find them guilty and impose a longer prison sentence. A best interest plea does count as a conviction. He was given credit for a little less than two years of time served, and will be eligible for early release after serving 30% of his sentence.

McMillan was living at Zahrobsky’s house on Lone Mountain Road with his then-girlfriend, now-wife, when the shooting occurred early in the morning hours of June 10th, 2015. Court testimony indicated that McMillan had tried to overdose on pills before the incident, and that after he was taken into custody, he admitted to investigators that he had shot Zahrobsky “without provocation.”

McMillan began serving his sentence immediately. The case against him had been set to go to trial last week.

