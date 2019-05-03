ORPD Junior Police Academy applications available now

(ORPD press release) The Oak Ridge Police Department will host its Junior Police Academy June 10th through June 21st. Applications for the program are available now and will be accepted by the police department until 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Junior Police Academy (JPA) cadets will be grouped by grade, allowing them to interact with other cadets who are of similar age and knowledge. Content will be tailored for cadets at the level they can understand. Typically, classes run Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday will be reserved as a travel day. Class is free and meals will be provided. Each cadet will also get a t-shirt.

The first session, held June 10-14, will cover Crime Scene Investigation (CSI). It will feature an intensive week of forensic training focused on the science of collecting evidence and solving crimes. This session will primarily be held in a lab setting with cadets investigating a mock crime scene. The CSI session is for 5th, 6th, 7th, and 8th grade students up through high school grades 9-12, including 2019 graduating seniors.

The second session, held June 17-21, will focus on basic policing and law enforcement techniques. The JPA Basic Police School appeals to students who may be interested in a law enforcement or firefighting career. This class will be for students from 7th grade up through graduating high school seniors.

Applications, release forms and other program details are available on the City’s website at http://oakridgetn.gov/department/ORPD/Home. All cadets are required to submit a completed application and release form. Space is limited and will be reserved as applications are received. Cadets meeting the grade level requirements may attend both sessions if slots are available.

Completed forms can be mailed to the Oak Ridge Police Department at 200 S. Tulane Avenue, Oak Ridge, TN 37830. Please mark all mail for JPA to the attention of Officer Barry Bunch. Applications may also be picked up and dropped off in person at the ORPD Records Division.

Cadets will be informed of acceptance into the program by email. Additional instructions and details will be provided in the email acceptance letter.