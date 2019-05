Friday afternoon, Oak Ridge Police identified the woman who was killed in a two-car, head-on collision on Edgemoor Road last Monday, May 6th as 61-year-old Michelle Garcia of Clinton.

The cause of last week’s accident remains under investigation by Oak Ridge Police.

The crash occurred at around 6:30 am last Monday near Haw Ridge Park and also left the driver of the other vehicle involved suffering from injuries. That person’s name has not been released at this time.