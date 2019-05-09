Home / Community Bulletin Board / ORPD hosting Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony May 15th

ORPD hosting Peace Officers Memorial Day ceremony May 15th

The Oak Ridge Police Department will join other law enforcement agencies across the country in celebrating National Police Week, which runs this Sunday, May 12th through Saturday, May 18th. As part of the week-long observance, the ORPD will once again host its annual Peace Officers Memorial Day Ceremony on Wednesday, May 15th, to honor law enforcement personnel. 

The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. in front of the Oak Ridge Municipal Building.

According to an announcement from the city, the keynote speaker will be Rick Scarbrough, currently the Executive Director of the University of Tennessee’s Law Enforcement Innovation Center in Oak Ridge and formerly, the longtime Chief of the Clinton Police Department. The public and all law enforcement officers are invited to attend.

In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will move indoors to the Municipal Building Courtroom. The Municipal Building is located at 200 S. Tulane Avenue in Oak Ridge. 

For more information on the Oak Ridge Police Department, National Police Week or the Peace Officers Memorial Day Service, contact ORPD at (865) 425-3504.

