ORFD to welcome new recruits, recognize promoted officers

Later this evening (Wednesday, May 8), the Oak Ridge Fire Department will officially welcome new recruits from its first graduating class of 2019.

According to a Fire Department press release, these firefighters have successfully completed 400 hours of rigorous training and testing.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. at Oak Ridge Fire Station #3 on Tuskegee Drive.

The event will also include a pinning ceremony for newly promoted officers.

In all, 17 members of the ORFD will be sworn in or recognized for promotion.