OR woman facing ID theft charge in Knox

An Oak Ridge woman is facing charges in Knox County after investigators there say she impersonated a nurse to get a job at a senior living facility in Farragut.

Last October, investigators allege that Emily Elizabeth Barber used someone else’s nursing license to get a job at Summit View of Farragut as a registered nurse.

Investigators said Barber submitted a resume with her application that claimed she had college degrees she did not have from schools she dod not attend, as well as nursing licenses she also did not possess.

The state Department of Health confirmed to investigators that Barber had no nursing licenses.

She told Summit View that her nursing license was under the name of another woman, and was subsequently hired.

Barber has been charged with one count each of identity theft and impersonating a licensed professional.