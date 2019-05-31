OR seeking applicants for boards, committees

The City Clerk’s Office is currently accepting applications from Oak Ridge residents interested in serving as a member of a board or commission. The submission deadline is 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019.

The City is recruiting membership for the following boards:

Environmental Quality Advisory Board (1 youth vacancy)

Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission (1 vacancy)

Traffic Safety Advisory Board (1 youth vacancy)

Oak Ridge residency is a mandatory qualification for all boards and commissions, with the exception of the Trade Licensing Board. If no Oak Ridge residents apply, non-resident applicants will be considered if they meet certain qualifications.

High school-aged students may apply for boards seeking youth appointments, including the Environmental Quality Advisory Board and Traffic Safety Advisory Board.

Applicants must also complete a Boards and Commissions application available on the City Clerk’s departmental website by visiting www.oakridgetn.gov/online/cityclerk/bcelections. Those interested can choose to be considered for one or more board vacancies on their application.

Paper versions of the application are available in the City Clerk’s Office located in Room 109 of the Municipal Building at 200 South Tulane Avenue. Applicants may attach additional documents including cover letters, references and resumes.

To be considered, completed applications must be submitted to the City Clerk’s Office by the deadline listed above on July 1. Late applications or submissions will not be considered. The election to fill boards and commissions vacancies will take place at the regular Oak Ridge City Council meeting on Monday, July 8, 2019.

For more information, contact City Clerk Beth Hickman by phone at (865) 425-3411 or by email at bhickman@oakridgetn.gov.