OR Public Works Dept. to host Open House May 23rd

(Oak Ridge Public Works Department press release) In accordance with the tradition of the American Public Works Association, those who work in professions that provide and maintain public facilities and services will be honored during National Public Works Week, May 19-25, 2019. Activities and programs scheduled for the week will celebrate the contributions of Public Works professionals, as well as the communities they serve.

“We value our communities and the role Public Works professionals play in keeping them safe and functioning smoothly,” reports the American Public Works Association, sponsor of National Public Works Week. “Our objective is designed to increase public awareness of their contributions as well as to enlighten the public about the duties, practices, and goals of Public Works professionals.”

Public Works professionals include those who manage water distribution, sewer collection, water and wastewater treatment, streets, sidewalks, storm drains, stormwater management, public buildings, snow removal, fleet maintenance, as well as those responsible for maintaining public buildings and grounds. They are, in short, the people who maintain and improve the systems and services vital to a community’s health, safety, and comfort.

Local activities scheduled for National Public Works Week include a children’s poster competition focused around the theme “Public Works, It Starts Here,” and the 3rd Annual Public Works Day Community Open House on Thursday, May 23, from 5 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the City of Oak Ridge Central Services Complex located at 100 Woodbury Lane in Oak Ridge.

Poster contest submissions and winners will be on display at the Open House, which is a free event open to those who live and work in the City of Oak Ridge. More information will be released soon.