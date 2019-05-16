Oliver Springs PD makes arrest of suspect in several area crimes

An arrest in Oliver Springs Tuesday night ended one man’s alleged crime spree.

According to an Oliver Springs Police Department press release, officers investigating a vehicle theft and a business burglary inside the city limits arrested 22-year-old Marcus Allen Lively of Oliver Springs in connection to both of those crimes as well as the early-Sunday-morning break-in at Ginger’s Market & Deli in Briceville that WYSH first reported on Monday.

The investigation that ended with Lively’s arrest began Sunday when they were called to a location on East Tri-County Boulevard on a report of a stolen SUV. The report indicates that after he was taken into custody, Lively admitted to Oliver Springs Police Captain David Laxton that he had stolen the SUV, then driven to a home in Frost Bottom, where he stole two firearms.

During questioning, Lively also admitted that he had then driven to Ginger’s Market & Deli on Briceville Highway, broken into the store through the drive-thru window and stolen cigarettes and beer, as well as a cash register containing no money. The owner of that store provided investigators from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department with surveillance camera footage showing the break-in and theft, as well as the name of a person of interest. It is not clear if Lively was that person of interest, as authorities have not released that information.

Following the Briceville theft, Lively reportedly drove the stolen SUV into a field in the Batley community and set it on fire.

Tuesday morning (May 14th), officers were called to Oscar’s Market on Tri-County after someone broke into the closed business by smashing the glass front door, and stole the cash register, which did contain an undisclosed amount of cash.

The release states that one of the two stolen firearms was recovered and the location of the second identified, and also says that investigators recovered the cash register drawer from Oscar’s at Lively’s home, as well as tools reported to have been stolen along with the SUV. He is also a suspect in at least two other theft cases, according to investigators.

The press release lauded the efforts of Captain Laxton, as well as Patrol Officers Esau Hamby and Ryan Williams in resolving no less than four open cases within just a three-day window.

As of this morning, Lively remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail on felony and misdemeanor charges that include arson, burglary, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, two counts of theft, and one count of vandalism.