Norwood MS wins ‘Dream It. Do It.’ competition

Jim Harris 3 days ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 126 Views

(CNS press release) A video using a time-traveling theme to describe SL Tennessee, LLC took home top honors in the fourth annual Dream it. Do it. Norwood Middle School received $1,000 in science, technology, engineering and math education funds for the students’ efforts. The competition is sponsored by Consolidated Nuclear Security, LLC and the Anderson County Chamber of Commerce.

CNS Educational Outreach Specialist Kristin Waldschlager told the students, parents and industry and community partners that CNS recognizes the value of investing in the educational system. She said, “The goal of this program is to provide some early exposure to employment opportunities in manufacturing as students approach high school.”

The competition paired students from six Oak Ridge and Anderson County middle schools with area industries to learn about manufacturing. The videos were then evaluated for content, concept, execution and technical quality by a panel of judges. Other schools receiving honors included Clinton Middle School’s second-place entry describing industry partner Protomet and Robertsville Middle School’s third-place winner featuring Techmer PM.

The Peoples’ Choice Award was determined by online voting, and Lake City Middle School retained the crown, keeping the traveling plaque for another year.

The student videos may be viewed on the Anderson County Chamber’s YouTube channel.

