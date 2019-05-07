Home / Obituaries / Myrtle B. Haun, age 103 of Clinton

Myrtle B. Haun, age 103 of Clinton

Myrtle B. Haun, age 103 of Clinton passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at her residence.  Myrtle was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church but enjoyed attending Jarnigan Chapel Baptist Church.  Throughout her life she enjoyed quilting and gardening.  Preceded in death by her first husband, James Green; second husband, Ian Haun; parents, Bishop and Bessie Loy; great grandson, Johnathan Lopez.

She is survived by:

Sons……………….                  Ralph Dewaine Green

                                                James Allen Green & wife Linda

                                                Harold Lee Green

                                                Curtis Leon Green

                                                Danny Owen Green & wife Kathy

10 Granchildren

12 Great Grandchildren

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home.  Her funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Gary Smith officiating.  Her burial will be 11:00 am, Friday at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

