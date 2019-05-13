MENCS: Keselowski holds off Bowman for third win of season

(MRN) Brad Keselowski captured his third win of the season in Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway.
Keselowski got by Alex Bowman on Lap 261 and then had to hold him off in an overtime finish to score his 30th career win.
“That restart, we just got a great launch,” Keselowski said. “Alex Bowman, I tell you he’s going to win a race. He did a great job today. We just a had a little bit fresher tires than he did.”
After climbing out of his car, Keselowski was quick to dedicate the win in memory of Mike Mittler, a longtime team owner in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, who passed away on Friday.
“He helped a lot of guys in their career and I was one of them,” Keselowski said. “He was local to here and he passed away yesterday. Just such a huge loss for the NASCAR community. He’s one of those unsung heroes that works in the garage, gave his whole to this sport. Hurts to see those guys go away.”
Bowman, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Clint Bower rounded out the top-five finishers.
Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott won the first two stages.
Next up is next Saturday night’s Monster Energy Open/All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
TOP 10 RACE FINISHERS
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|4
|2
|Brad Keselowski
|Ford
|271
|44
|Running
|12
|2
|5
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|271
|42
|Running
|63
|3
|6
|20
|Erik Jones
|Toyota
|271
|44
|Running
|–
|4
|32
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|271
|52
|Running
|45
|5
|2
|14
|Clint Bowyer
|Ford
|271
|38
|Running
|12
|6
|12
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|271
|31
|Running
|–
|7
|9
|1
|Kurt Busch
|Chevrolet
|271
|40
|Running
|7
|8
|35
|42
|Kyle Larson
|Chevrolet
|271
|37
|Running
|–
|9
|21
|31
|Tyler Reddick
|Chevrolet
|271
|0
|Running
|–
|10
|18
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|271
|37
|Running
|10
STANDINGS TO DATE
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Laps Led
|Points
|-Leader
|Playoff Points
|1
|Joey Logano
|1
|6
|8
|1
|386
|478
|–
|10
|2
|Kyle Busch
|3
|6
|11
|0
|605
|469
|-9
|20
|3
|Kevin Harvick
|0
|5
|8
|3
|268
|440
|-38
|3
|4
|Chase Elliott
|1
|4
|5
|2
|357
|423
|-55
|7
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|5
|6
|0
|689
|421
|-57
|17
|6
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|6
|8
|0
|97
|404
|-74
|11
|7
|Martin Truex Jr.
|2
|4
|7
|0
|343
|396
|-82
|11
|8
|Kurt Busch
|0
|3
|8
|0
|31
|387
|-91
|0
|9
|Clint Bowyer
|0
|4
|7
|0
|39
|357
|-121
|0
|10
|Ryan Blaney
|0
|4
|4
|1
|357
|340
|-138
|2
|11
|Aric Almirola
|0
|1
|7
|1
|99
|334
|-144
|0
|12
|Alex Bowman
|0
|3
|3
|0
|86
|329
|-149
|0
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|0
|1
|4
|0
|42
|315
|-163
|0
|14
|Erik Jones
|0
|3
|5
|0
|44
|308
|-170
|0
|15
|Kyle Larson
|0
|1
|4
|0
|143
|304
|-174
|1
|16
|Jimmie Johnson
|0
|1
|5
|1
|68
|292
|-186
|0