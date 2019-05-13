MENCS: Keselowski holds off Bowman for third win of season

(MRN) Brad Keselowski captured his third win of the season in Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Digital Ally 400 at Kansas Speedway.

Keselowski got by Alex Bowman on Lap 261 and then had to hold him off in an overtime finish to score his 30th career win.

“That restart, we just got a great launch,” Keselowski said. “Alex Bowman, I tell you he’s going to win a race. He did a great job today. We just a had a little bit fresher tires than he did.”

After climbing out of his car, Keselowski was quick to dedicate the win in memory of Mike Mittler, a longtime team owner in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, who passed away on Friday.

“He helped a lot of guys in their career and I was one of them,” Keselowski said. “He was local to here and he passed away yesterday. Just such a huge loss for the NASCAR community. He’s one of those unsung heroes that works in the garage, gave his whole to this sport. Hurts to see those guys go away.”

Bowman, Erik Jones, Chase Elliott and Clint Bower rounded out the top-five finishers.

Kevin Harvick and Chase Elliott won the first two stages.

Next up is next Saturday night’s Monster Energy Open/All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

TOP 10 RACE FINISHERS

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 4 2 Brad Keselowski Ford 271 44 Running 12 2 5 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 271 42 Running 63 3 6 20 Erik Jones Toyota 271 44 Running – 4 32 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 271 52 Running 45 5 2 14 Clint Bowyer Ford 271 38 Running 12 6 12 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 271 31 Running – 7 9 1 Kurt Busch Chevrolet 271 40 Running 7 8 35 42 Kyle Larson Chevrolet 271 37 Running – 9 21 31 Tyler Reddick Chevrolet 271 0 Running – 10 18 37 Chris Buescher Chevrolet 271 37 Running 10

STANDINGS TO DATE

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Joey Logano 1 6 8 1 386 478 – 10 2 Kyle Busch 3 6 11 0 605 469 -9 20 3 Kevin Harvick 0 5 8 3 268 440 -38 3 4 Chase Elliott 1 4 5 2 357 423 -55 7 5 Brad Keselowski 3 5 6 0 689 421 -57 17 6 Denny Hamlin 2 6 8 0 97 404 -74 11 7 Martin Truex Jr. 2 4 7 0 343 396 -82 11 8 Kurt Busch 0 3 8 0 31 387 -91 0 9 Clint Bowyer 0 4 7 0 39 357 -121 0 10 Ryan Blaney 0 4 4 1 357 340 -138 2 11 Aric Almirola 0 1 7 1 99 334 -144 0 12 Alex Bowman 0 3 3 0 86 329 -149 0 13 Daniel Suarez 0 1 4 0 42 315 -163 0 14 Erik Jones 0 3 5 0 44 308 -170 0 15 Kyle Larson 0 1 4 0 143 304 -174 1 16 Jimmie Johnson 0 1 5 1 68 292 -186 0