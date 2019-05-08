Meeting Monday to focus on Walking Horse Trail

According to a public notice from the County Mayor’s office, Anderson County Commissioner Jerry White, County Mayor Terry Frank, Road Superintendent Gary Long, Law Director Jay Yeager, and Commissioner Josh Anderson (by phone) will discuss issues pertaining to Walking Horse Trail in Andersonville’s Arcadian Springs subdivision.

The discussion will take place at 10 am Monday, May 13, in Room 118A at the Anderson County Courthouse.

In an email response for some further details on what will be discussed on Monday, Law Director Yeager said, “I would think during the meeting we will discuss viable options for resolution of several issues pertaining to Walking Horse Trail including designation as a county road and bringing the road up to county road standards including the various legal ways to accomplish these tasks.”