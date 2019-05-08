Home / Featured / Meeting Monday to focus on Walking Horse Trail

Meeting Monday to focus on Walking Horse Trail

Jim Harris 2 days ago

According to a public notice from the County Mayor’s office, Anderson County Commissioner Jerry White, County Mayor Terry Frank, Road Superintendent Gary Long, Law Director Jay Yeager, and Commissioner Josh Anderson (by phone) will discuss issues pertaining to Walking Horse Trail in Andersonville’s Arcadian Springs subdivision.

The discussion will take place at 10 am Monday, May 13, in Room 118A at the Anderson County Courthouse.

In an email response for some further details on what will be discussed on Monday, Law Director Yeager said, “I would think during the meeting we will discuss viable options for resolution of several issues pertaining to Walking Horse Trail including designation as a county road and bringing the road up to county road standards including the various legal ways to accomplish these tasks.”

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

