MECS: Truex rebounds from early trouble, wins Coca-Cola 600

(MRN) Martin Truex Jr. scored his second win in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night when he took the checkered flag for the third time this season.
Truex, who also won the 600 in 2016, came back from early damage when he had a tire go down to lead 116 laps en route to his 22nd career win. He has won three of the last five races this season.
“I don’t know what else, to say, just an awesome team and blessed to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Truex Jr. said. “Thanks to Coach and everybody for the opportunity…I knew there was a hole at the bottom and that was my only opportunity.”
It wasn’t easy by any means for Truex Jr. who had an encounter with the wall earlier in the race.
“I don’t know how we did it,” he said. “We blew that right front tire early and thought ‘that’s not good.’ These 1.5s have been tough on us this year, Kansas was a reality check for us.”
Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.
“Had a rough start to this thing, guys did a good job fixing it up so we were competitive at the end,” Logano said. “That’s all you can ask for. To be that close to the Coke 600, that’s a really big deal as a Coke driver.”
Chris Buescher, Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron and Kevin Harvick completed the first 10 finishers.
Brad Keselowski won the first two stages while Truex Jr. took the third.
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Pocono Raceway next Sunday afternoon.
|Fin
|Str
|Car
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|14
|19
|Martin Truex Jr
|Toyota
|400
|42
|Running
|116
|2
|7
|22
|Joey Logano
|Ford
|400
|41
|Running
|0
|3
|3
|18
|Kyle Busch
|Toyota
|400
|50
|Running
|79
|4
|12
|9
|Chase Elliott
|Chevrolet
|400
|47
|Running
|43
|5
|9
|17
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr
|Ford
|400
|32
|Running
|0
|6
|22
|37
|Chris Buescher
|Chevrolet
|400
|31
|Running
|0
|7
|13
|88
|Alex Bowman
|Chevrolet
|400
|39
|Running
|8
|8
|15
|48
|Jimmie Johnson
|Chevrolet
|400
|32
|Running
|0
|9
|1
|24
|William Byron
|Chevrolet
|400
|39
|Running
|31
|10
|5
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|Ford
|400
|38
|Running
|14
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Laps Led
|-Points
|-Leader
|Playoff Points
|1
|Kyle Busch
|3
|7
|12
|0
|684
|528
|–
|20
|2
|Joey Logano
|1
|7
|9
|1
|386
|522
|-6
|10
|3
|Chase Elliott
|1
|5
|6
|2
|400
|478
|-50
|7
|4
|Kevin Harvick
|0
|5
|9
|3
|282
|478
|-50
|3
|5
|Brad Keselowski
|3
|5
|6
|0
|765
|459
|-69
|19
|6
|Martin Truex Jr.
|3
|5
|8
|0
|459
|448
|-80
|17
|7
|Denny Hamlin
|2
|6
|8
|0
|118
|434
|-94
|11
|8
|Kurt Busch
|0
|3
|8
|0
|31
|406
|-122
|0
|9
|Ryan Blaney
|0
|4
|4
|1
|359
|376
|-152
|2
|10
|Alex Bowman
|0
|3
|4
|0
|94
|373
|-155
|0
|11
|Clint Bowyer
|0
|4
|7
|0
|39
|370
|-158
|0
|12
|Aric Almirola
|0
|1
|7
|1
|99
|360
|-168
|0
|13
|Daniel Suarez
|0
|1
|4
|0
|42
|334
|-194
|0
|14
|Jimmie Johnson
|0
|1
|6
|1
|68
|324
|-204
|0
|15
|William Byron
|0
|0
|3
|2
|123
|316
|-212
|0
|16
|Kyle Larson
|0
|1
|4
|0
|143
|311
|-217
|1