MECS: Truex rebounds from early trouble, wins Coca-Cola 600

(MRN) Martin Truex Jr. scored his second win in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday night when he took the checkered flag for the third time this season.

Truex, who also won the 600 in 2016, came back from early damage when he had a tire go down to lead 116 laps en route to his 22nd career win. He has won three of the last five races this season.

“I don’t know what else, to say, just an awesome team and blessed to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing,” Truex Jr. said. “Thanks to Coach and everybody for the opportunity…I knew there was a hole at the bottom and that was my only opportunity.”

It wasn’t easy by any means for Truex Jr. who had an encounter with the wall earlier in the race.

“I don’t know how we did it,” he said. “We blew that right front tire early and thought ‘that’s not good.’ These 1.5s have been tough on us this year, Kansas was a reality check for us.”

Joey Logano, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rounded out the top five.

“Had a rough start to this thing, guys did a good job fixing it up so we were competitive at the end,” Logano said. “That’s all you can ask for. To be that close to the Coke 600, that’s a really big deal as a Coke driver.”

Chris Buescher, Alex Bowman, Jimmie Johnson, William Byron and Kevin Harvick completed the first 10 finishers.

Brad Keselowski won the first two stages while Truex Jr. took the third.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series now heads to Pocono Raceway next Sunday afternoon.

Fin Str Car Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 14 19 Martin Truex Jr Toyota 400 42 Running 116 2 7 22 Joey Logano Ford 400 41 Running 0 3 3 18 Kyle Busch Toyota 400 50 Running 79 4 12 9 Chase Elliott Chevrolet 400 47 Running 43 5 9 17 Ricky Stenhouse Jr Ford 400 32 Running 0 6 22 37 Chris Buescher Chevrolet 400 31 Running 0 7 13 88 Alex Bowman Chevrolet 400 39 Running 8 8 15 48 Jimmie Johnson Chevrolet 400 32 Running 0 9 1 24 William Byron Chevrolet 400 39 Running 31 10 5 4 Kevin Harvick Ford 400 38 Running 14

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led -Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Kyle Busch 3 7 12 0 684 528 – 20 2 Joey Logano 1 7 9 1 386 522 -6 10 3 Chase Elliott 1 5 6 2 400 478 -50 7 4 Kevin Harvick 0 5 9 3 282 478 -50 3 5 Brad Keselowski 3 5 6 0 765 459 -69 19 6 Martin Truex Jr. 3 5 8 0 459 448 -80 17 7 Denny Hamlin 2 6 8 0 118 434 -94 11 8 Kurt Busch 0 3 8 0 31 406 -122 0 9 Ryan Blaney 0 4 4 1 359 376 -152 2 10 Alex Bowman 0 3 4 0 94 373 -155 0 11 Clint Bowyer 0 4 7 0 39 370 -158 0 12 Aric Almirola 0 1 7 1 99 360 -168 0 13 Daniel Suarez 0 1 4 0 42 334 -194 0 14 Jimmie Johnson 0 1 6 1 68 324 -204 0 15 William Byron 0 0 3 2 123 316 -212 0 16 Kyle Larson 0 1 4 0 143 311 -217 1