MECS: Larson wins twice on Saturday, takes home $1M

(MRN) Kyle Larson scored the $1 million win in Saturday night’s Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race after transferring into the race earlier in the evening through the Open.

He scored his first career win in the annual race and became the fourth driver in history to make it to Victory Lane in the main event after racing in from the Open.

“This is unbelievable,” Larson said. “This whole day was up and down from the B Main we were into getting a little bit of damage, having to repair the car, had some great restarts there the last few, and Harvick gave me a heck of a push to get to the lead from the third row, and that was huge.

“But man, this is amazing. I’ve been close a couple times. I feel like every time I’ve been in the All Star Race I’ve been close to winning, so it’s neat to finally close it out.

Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano and Bubba Wallace rounded out the top five.

Aric Almirola, Austin Dillon, Alex Bowman, William Byron and Martin Truex Jr. completed the first ten finishers.

Kyle Busch, Harvick and Logano won the opening three stages.

Byron, Wallace and Larson made the All-Star after winning stages in the Open. Bowman won the fan vote to make the field.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series returns to Charlotte Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 26th for the Coca-Cola 600.