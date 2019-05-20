Home / Obituaries / Marjorie J. Bice, age 88 of Clinton

Marjorie J. Bice, age 88 of Clinton

Obituaries

Marjorie J. Bice, age 88 of Clinton, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. She was born on January 4, 1931 to the late Luther and Margaret King Johnson in Clinton. She was a member of Farmers Grove Baptist Church. She will be dearly missed.

 In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by: brothers, L. E. Johnson, Eugene Johnson, King Johnson, and Allen Johnson.

She is survived by: husband of 67 years, Paul Bice; nieces, Lora Duncan Nickell and husband Mark of Smyrna, TN, Brenda Phillips Duncan of Clinton, Jeanne Duncan of Maryville; nephews, Bryan Galloway of Clinton Hubert Duncan III of Clinton; sister, Lorene Duncan of Clinton; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 5-7 pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 pm with Brother Mark Nickell officiating. Graveside services will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1 pm at the Woodhaven Memorial Gardens. www.holleygamble.com

