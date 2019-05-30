Lucille Beets, age 82, of Clinton, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Campbell County, TN to the late Lawrence Cooper on March 7, 1937. Lucille was a member of Farmer’s Grove Baptist Church.

Survived by:

Husband of 59 years….. Moss Beets

Sons…………. Larry Beets and wife Rosetta

Jerry Beets and wife Linda

Daughter…..Brenda Brown and husband Brian

Sister…………Wilma Jean Myers

Beloved grandchildren….Karlee Beets and Eli Beets

The family would like to thank everyone at Clinch River Davita Dialysis for your excellent care for the last three and half years.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home on Saturday, June 1, 2019 from 4:00-6:00PM with the funeral service to follow at 6:00pm with Rev. David White officiating. Lucille’s interment will be held at Grandview Memorial Garden following her funeral service. www.holleygamble.com

