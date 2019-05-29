Lisa Marie (Austin) Jones, age 50 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

She was born on November 21, 1968 in Shelby, Ohio. She worked as a dog groomer at Clinton Highway Veterinarian and Fairview Animal Hospital. Lisa had an amazingly genuine love for animals, particularly her dogs. She was extremely happy training and showing her dogs at AKC events and elsewhere.

She is preceded in death by her father, Ronald Austin, Sr.; brother, Ronald Austin, Jr.; grandmother, Gwen Reed.

Lisa is survived by mother, Jovetta Austin; husband, David Jones; children, Joshua Jones and Bradley Jones; brother, Ricky Austin; sister, Stacy Sexton, grandchildren, Kalinda Jones, Larry Gauge Jones, and Caliber Joshua Jones.

Visitation will be from 1-2 pm, Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Premier Sharp Funeral Home. Her funeral service will begin at 2 pm with Pastor Johnny Owens officiating. Burial will immediately follow at R.W. Long Cemetery in Dutch Valley.

