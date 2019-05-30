Home / Local News / LaFollette, Jacksboro receive Retail Grants

LaFollette, Jacksboro receive Retail Grants

Jim Harris 31 mins ago Local News Leave a comment 7 Views

State Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) today announced that LaFollette and Jacksboro are recipients of a Retail Academy Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development (TNECD). 

The grant assists communities with funding that enables them to participate in the Retail Academy 101 opportunities. The overall goal is to provide Tennessee cities and towns with important resources, training, and education to help enhance retail opportunities locally. This will help generate more revenue and lead to the creation of additional jobs in these communities. 

“This $10,000 investment from the TNECD is great news for businesses and folks in LaFollette and Jacksboro,” said Representative Powers. “This important funding will help our communities attract new retailers, lead to the creation of new jobs, and produce more local revenue. I thank TNECD for entrusting LaFollette and Jacksboro with this important grant, and I look forward to working with our local leaders to ensure our communities succeed.”

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Two Oak Ridge leaders attend Aviation Academy

(City of Oak Ridge press release) Two participants in the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority’s most …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.