LaFollette, Jacksboro receive Retail Grants

State Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) today announced that LaFollette and Jacksboro are recipients of a Retail Academy Grant from the Tennessee Department of Economic & Community Development (TNECD).

The grant assists communities with funding that enables them to participate in the Retail Academy 101 opportunities. The overall goal is to provide Tennessee cities and towns with important resources, training, and education to help enhance retail opportunities locally. This will help generate more revenue and lead to the creation of additional jobs in these communities.

“This $10,000 investment from the TNECD is great news for businesses and folks in LaFollette and Jacksboro,” said Representative Powers. “This important funding will help our communities attract new retailers, lead to the creation of new jobs, and produce more local revenue. I thank TNECD for entrusting LaFollette and Jacksboro with this important grant, and I look forward to working with our local leaders to ensure our communities succeed.”