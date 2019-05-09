Knox church holding carnival fundraiser

E Avenue House of Prayer in Knoxville will hold its annual fundraiser carnival on Sunday, June 1st, beginning at 10 am.

There will be games with prizes, food, a cake walk every hour, and an auction with lost of terrific items up for grabs. In addition, there will be a bounce house and a dunking booth set up.

The carnival itself begins at 10 am and the day will also feature a lot of live gospel singing. At 11am, Kim Armstrong will perform, followed at 1 pm by the group Heaven”s Jubilee. At 2 pm, Angela Marie will sing, followed at 3 pm by Leonard & Joyce Repass. Following the live auction, the afternoon’s music will conclude with a performance by the Clabough Family.

The E Avenue House of Prayer is located 818 Drive E, Knoxville, TN (37920).