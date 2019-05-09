Home / Community Bulletin Board / Knox church holding carnival fundraiser

Knox church holding carnival fundraiser

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Community Bulletin Board Leave a comment 2 Views

E Avenue House of Prayer in Knoxville will hold its annual fundraiser carnival on Sunday, June 1st, beginning at 10 am.

There will be games with prizes, food, a cake walk every hour, and an auction with lost of terrific items up for grabs. In addition, there will be a bounce house and a dunking booth set up.

The carnival itself begins at 10 am and the day will also feature a lot of live gospel singing. At 11am, Kim Armstrong will perform, followed at 1 pm by the group Heaven”s Jubilee. At 2 pm, Angela Marie will sing, followed at 3 pm by Leonard & Joyce Repass. Following the live auction, the afternoon’s music will conclude with a performance by the Clabough Family.

The E Avenue House of Prayer is located 818 Drive E, Knoxville, TN (37920).

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

GSMNP seeking Appalachian Trail volunteers

(GSMNP press release) Great Smoky Mountains National Park staff and partners invite volunteers to participate …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.