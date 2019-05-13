Home / Obituaries / Kenneth Ray Koker, age 84 of Powell

Kenneth Ray Koker, age 84 of Powell, TN passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center. Born March 6, 1935 in Athens, OH to Ralph Koker Sr. and Martha Pinkerton Koker. He was a Korean War Army Veteran and retired after 32 years from the Boilermakers Local #105 in Piketon, OH. Kenneth loved the outdoors from hunting and fishing to gardening. In his recent days just sitting outside to enjoy natures beauty.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Faith Via Koker; daughters, Myrie M. Koker of Athens, OH and Renee Coen of Painsville, OH; step-son, Jay Anglin and wife Cheryl of Knoxville, TN; step-daughter, Kay Simpson and husband Hal of Adel, GA; grandchildren, Kenna Lewis and husband, Gary, Daniel N. Anglin, James Maples and Jason Maples; great grandchildren, Hunter Gilbert, Eli Lewis, Danny Anglin, Katlynn Pasquaretto, Lexis Maples, Tyler Maples, Buddy Maples, Natlie Maples and Addelyn Maples; and one great-great grandchild, Rylan Cox; brother Richard Koker and wife, Barb; along with a host of extended family members.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Marcella Stone Koker; Parents; brothers, Ralph Koker, Jr., Gerald Koker; and nephew, Tim Koker.

The family will receive friends Sunday, May 12, 2019 from 6:30 to 7 PM in the Clinton Chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow with Minister Paul Trumpore officiating. Full military honors will conclude the service provided by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Holly-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN is in charge of arrangements. www.holleygamble.com

