Jeannine Bandy Hoskins, age 90 of Newport, formerly of Oliver Springs, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019.

She was born on April 7, 1929 and retired from Oak Ridge National Lab as a Bio Chemist. She was active in the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department and was an active Ham Radio Operator.

Jeannine was preceded in death by parents, Alfred “AJ” and Ione Bandy; husband, Hobart Hoskins Jr.; brother, Wallace Bandy; nephew, David Murray; and step-son, Hobart Garrett Hoskins III.

She is survived by her sister, Gayla June Murray; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Bandy; step-children, Greg Hoskins, Pamella Bingham, and Patricia Miller; nieces, Linda and Joe Proffitt, Vana and Robert Valentine, and Teena Murray; also by special friends and extended family members.

A graveside service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Hoskins Cemetery in Oliver Springs.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Marlow Volunteer Fire Department at 1019 Oliver Springs Highway, Clinton, TN 37716 or to a charity of your choice.

