James H. (Hershell) Disney, age 83 of Powell

May 22, 2019

James H. (Hershell) Disney, age 83 of Powell, passed away early Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019.  He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly of 63 years.  Hershell was an avid sports fan of the Tennessee Vols and Atlanta Braves.  He was a loving grandfather to five grandchildren.  He worked for National Linen Service and retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad.  He was also retired from the Army National Guard for 32 ½  years.  He belonged to Edgemoor  Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly (Gault) Disney; daughter, Kim McCall (Steve); son Kelly Disney and special friend, Joe Jackson. Granddaughters, Kara Malone (Donnie), Kayla Lucas (Jaycen); great granddaughters, Ella, Ava and Olivia Malone; sisters-in-law, Allie Harrington and Elsie McCarthy; brother-in-law, Frank Gault (Brenda); sisters, Patsy Harness and Clara Settles (Chris); brother, Dwight Coggins; and special friend, Wayne Hart.

A special “Thank You” to Angela Smith-Goode his wonderful caregiver, the staff of NHC in Oak Ridge and the staff of Amedisys for their loving care.

The family will receive friends at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home Friday, May 24th from 12:00 to 2:00 PM before preceding to Woodhaven Memorial Gardens in Claxton for a graveside service at 2:30 PM. www.holleygamble.com

