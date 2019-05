HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REGION CHAMPIONSHIPS, WEDNESDAY, MAY 15th

R2AAA: Hardin Valley 5 Farragut 2…HVA to host Science in Friday sectional for the right to play for the state title, Farragut travels to Tennessee High.

R2AA: Alcoa 8 Pigeon Forge 2…Alcoa will host Elizabethton Friday, with Pigeon Forge traveling to Greeneville.

R2A: Harriman 19 Wartburg 4…Harriman will play at home against University High on Friday in the sectional round, with Wartburg hitting the road to Greenback.