GOTS: Shocker! Busch 5-for5 in Trucks this season

(MRN) Kyle Busch made it five wins in five NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts in 2019 when he took the checkered flag in Friday night’s North Carolina Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Busch led five times for 102 laps en route to his 56th career win.

“We haven’t unloaded great (this year) but we’ve really worked on our stuff and improved it through practice and even into the race,” Busch said. “There at the end that last restart – I didn’t want to have that last restart there. I knew being on older tires was going to be a handful for me. It looked like it was for a couple of the other guys. I just didn’t get a very good restart, but then I was still able to hold them off thankfully.”

Tonight’s race marked Busch’s final of the season as he is limited to that many starts in the Gander Trucks. He also won in his last start in 2018 in the June race at Pocono Raceway.

“Overall just wish I could do more,” Busch said. “It’s frustrating that you’re limited because your too good at what you do. I’d love to be able to go out here some more and win with my team and all my guys at Kyle Busch Motorsports and for our partners.”

Brennan Poole came home second with a broken sway bar for his career-best finish.

Stewart Friesen, Ben Rhodes and pole-sitter Matt Crafton rounded out the top five.

Austin Hill, Todd Gilliland, Anthony Alfredo, Grant Enfinger and Ross Chastain completed the top 10. Chastain continues to be the only driver to finish in the top 10 in every race this season.

The race featured seven cautions for 31 Laps.

The Gander Outdoors Truck Series returns to action June 7 at Texas Motor Speedway.

Top 10 Race Finishers

Fin Str Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 8 51 Kyle Busch(i) Toyota 134 0 Running 102 2 17 30 Brennan Poole Toyota 134 35 Running – 3 2 52 Stewart Friesen Chevrolet 134 44 Running – 4 5 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 134 43 Running 6 5 1 88 Matt Crafton Ford 134 49 Running 7 6 20 16 Austin Hill Toyota 134 31 Running 1 7 3 4 Todd Gilliland Toyota 134 40 Running 7 8 15 15 Anthony Alfredo # Toyota 134 29 Running – 9 9 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 134 44 Running 2 10 13 45 Ross Chastain(i) Chevrolet 134 0 Running 7

Season standings

After Race 8: Charlotte

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Grant Enfinger 0 4 7 1 66 331 – 1 2 Stewart Friesen 0 4 5 1 126 316 -15 2 3 Brett Moffitt 0 4 5 1 125 298 -33 1 4 Ben Rhodes 0 4 6 0 52 297 -34 0 5 Matt Crafton 0 5 7 2 19 294 -37 1 6 Johnny Sauter 1 3 5 0 72 273 -58 7 7 Austin Hill 1 2 5 0 46 264 -67 5 8 Todd Gilliland 0 1 4 0 8 253 -78 0 9 Harrison Burton 0 2 4 0 2 252 -79 0 10 Sheldon Creed 0 0 1 0 92 219 -112 1 11 Tyler Dippel 0 0 1 0 2 165 -166 0 12 Spencer Boyd 0 1 1 0 0 145 -186 0