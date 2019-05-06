GOTS: Sauter wins third straight at Dover

(MRN) Johnny Sauter scored his third consecutive win at Dover International Speedway when he took the checkered flag in Friday’s NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series JEGS 200.

It was Sauter’s 24th career Truck Series win and first of the 2019 season. Sauter’s three wins is longest streak of victories at Dover ever in Gander Trucks and his longest win streak at a track

Sauter had to fend off Brett Moffitt on the race’s final restart with five laps to go and stayed in front the rest of the way to take the checkered flag.

“When you get kicked to the curb, you feel like you have a lot to prove,” Sauter said about losing his ride with GMS Racing after last season and then rejoining ThorSport Racing for 2019. “I can’t thank Duke and Rhonda Thorson enough.

“A couple months ago, I didn’t know if I would be racing. To get three in a row is extra special. I was highly motivated. This is so special. It ranks right up there as one of the best wins of my career.”

Sauter led twice for 43 laps, including the final 31. He fell back to ninth on Lap 114 when he turned off the engine to try and save fuel and couldn’t get it restarted fast enough.

“I’m not exactly sure what happened,” Sauter said. “We were saving fuel and shutting the ignition off but I couldn’t get it to crank. You just have to stay focused.”

Moffitt, Harrison Burton, Grant Enfinger and Matt Crafton rounded out the top five.

Ben Rhodes, Austin Hill, Derek Kraus, Tyler Ankrum and Ross Chastain completed the first ten finishers.

Moffitt and Sauter won the race’s first two stages.

The NASCAR Ganders Outdoor Truck Series returns to action next Friday night at Kansas Speedway.

Top 10 race finishers

Fin St Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 2 13 Johnny Sauter Ford 200 59 Running 43 2 1 24 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 200 53 Running 81 3 9 18 Harrison Burton Toyota 200 45 Running 1 4 6 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 200 47 Running 3 5 5 88 Matt Crafton Ford 200 33 Running 0 6 11 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 200 34 Running 13 7 12 16 Austin Hill Toyota 200 40 Running 0 8 15 19 Derek Kraus Toyota 200 0 Running 0 9 10 17 Tyler Ankrum Toyota 200 31 Running 0 10 16 45 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 200 0 Running 0

Season-to-date standings

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points -Leader Playoff Points 1 Grant Enfinger 0 4 5 1 17 241 – 1 2 Johnny Sauter 1 3 5 0 71 237 -4 7 3 Stewart Friesen 0 3 4 1 39 230 -11 0 4 Brett Moffitt 0 4 4 1 121 227 -14 1 5 Ben Rhodes 0 2 4 0 45 218 -23 0 6 Matt Crafton 0 4 5 0 4 204 -37 0 7 Harrison Burton 0 2 3 0 2 193 -48 0 8 Austin Hill 1 1 3 0 44 191 -50 5 9 Todd Gilliland 0 0 2 0 1 171 -70 0 10 Sheldon Creed 0 0 1 0 80 160 -81 1 11 Tyler Dippel 0 0 1 0 0 116 -125 0 12 Spencer Boyd 0 1 1 0 0 110 -131 0