GOTS: Chastain notches first series win

(MRN) Elation and heartbreak were barely more than a lap apart when Ross Chastain took the checkered flag to win Friday night’s Digital Ally 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.
Chastain took the lead on Lap 165 of 167 after Stewart Friesen ran out of fuel—the result of a miscommunication between the driver and crew chief Trip Bruce. Chastain crossed the finish line .483 seconds ahead of runner-up Ben Rhodes to secure his first victory in the series in his 66th start and the first for Niece Motorsports and owner Al Niece.
Friesen, on the other hand, rolled home in 15th, a lap down and a study in frustration as a first victory in the Truck series continued to elude him.
For Chastain, the victory was a welcome vindication after his rags-to-riches-to-rags story of 2018. With superb performances in limited NASCAR Xfinity Series action with Chip Ganassi Racing last year—including a victory at Las Vegas—Chastain earned a full-time ride in Ganassi’s No. 42 Chevrolet for 2019, only to lose it when the team’s sponsorship collapsed.
“Aw, man, this is what sports is all about,” Chastain said, barely able to contain his emotions. “We had the world by the tail last fall, and everything got taken away from us. We didn’t quit, though … I’m going to celebrate this one a lot more than I did the last one.
“I thought, after the last one (in Las Vegas), they were going to come a lot more easy. But it’s not easy … I hate to see Stewie lose one like that. I know he’s been trying to win, but, yes—we got it!”
TOP 10 RACE FINISHERS
|Fin
|St
|Trk
|Driver
|Make
|Laps
|Pts
|Status
|Laps Led
|1
|6
|45
|Ross Chastain
|Chevrolet
|167
|0
|Running
|5
|2
|14
|99
|Ben Rhodes
|Ford
|167
|36
|Running
|1
|3
|5
|4
|Todd Gilliland
|Toyota
|167
|42
|Running
|0
|4
|7
|16
|Austin Hill
|Toyota
|167
|42
|Running
|1
|5
|21
|51
|Brandon Jones
|Toyota
|167
|0
|Running
|0
|6
|1
|88
|Matt Crafton
|Ford
|167
|41
|Running
|8
|7
|13
|98
|Grant Enfinger
|Ford
|167
|46
|Running
|47
|8
|4
|24
|Brett Moffitt
|Chevrolet
|167
|47
|Running
|4
|9
|11
|46
|Riley Herbst
|Toyota
|167
|0
|Running
|0
|10
|3
|18
|Harrison Burton
|Toyota
|167
|29
|Running
|0
STANDINGS TO DATE
|Rank
|Driver
|Wins
|Top 5s
|Top 10s
|Poles
|Laps Led
|Points
|Leader
|Playoff Points
|1
|Grant Enfinger
|0
|4
|6
|1
|64
|287
|–
|1
|2
|Brett Moffitt
|0
|4
|5
|1
|125
|274
|-13
|1
|3
|Stewart Friesen
|0
|3
|4
|1
|126
|272
|-15
|2
|4
|Ben Rhodes
|0
|3
|5
|0
|46
|254
|-33
|0
|5
|Johnny Sauter
|1
|3
|5
|0
|71
|252
|-35
|7
|6
|Matt Crafton
|0
|4
|6
|1
|12
|245
|-42
|0
|7
|Austin Hill
|1
|2
|4
|0
|45
|233
|-54
|5
|8
|Harrison Burton
|0
|2
|4
|0
|2
|222
|-65
|0
|9
|Todd Gilliland
|0
|1
|3
|0
|1
|213
|-74
|0
|10
|Sheldon Creed
|0
|0
|1
|0
|92
|187
|-100
|1
|11
|Tyler Dippel
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|141
|-146
|0
|12
|Spencer Boyd
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|130
|-157
|0