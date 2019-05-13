GOTS: Chastain notches first series win

(MRN) Elation and heartbreak were barely more than a lap apart when Ross Chastain took the checkered flag to win Friday night’s Digital Ally 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway.

Chastain took the lead on Lap 165 of 167 after Stewart Friesen ran out of fuel—the result of a miscommunication between the driver and crew chief Trip Bruce. Chastain crossed the finish line .483 seconds ahead of runner-up Ben Rhodes to secure his first victory in the series in his 66th start and the first for Niece Motorsports and owner Al Niece.

Friesen, on the other hand, rolled home in 15th, a lap down and a study in frustration as a first victory in the Truck series continued to elude him.

For Chastain, the victory was a welcome vindication after his rags-to-riches-to-rags story of 2018. With superb performances in limited NASCAR Xfinity Series action with Chip Ganassi Racing last year—including a victory at Las Vegas—Chastain earned a full-time ride in Ganassi’s No. 42 Chevrolet for 2019, only to lose it when the team’s sponsorship collapsed.

“Aw, man, this is what sports is all about,” Chastain said, barely able to contain his emotions. “We had the world by the tail last fall, and everything got taken away from us. We didn’t quit, though … I’m going to celebrate this one a lot more than I did the last one.

“I thought, after the last one (in Las Vegas), they were going to come a lot more easy. But it’s not easy … I hate to see Stewie lose one like that. I know he’s been trying to win, but, yes—we got it!”

TOP 10 RACE FINISHERS

Fin St Trk Driver Make Laps Pts Status Laps Led 1 6 45 Ross Chastain Chevrolet 167 0 Running 5 2 14 99 Ben Rhodes Ford 167 36 Running 1 3 5 4 Todd Gilliland Toyota 167 42 Running 0 4 7 16 Austin Hill Toyota 167 42 Running 1 5 21 51 Brandon Jones Toyota 167 0 Running 0 6 1 88 Matt Crafton Ford 167 41 Running 8 7 13 98 Grant Enfinger Ford 167 46 Running 47 8 4 24 Brett Moffitt Chevrolet 167 47 Running 4 9 11 46 Riley Herbst Toyota 167 0 Running 0 10 3 18 Harrison Burton Toyota 167 29 Running 0

STANDINGS TO DATE

Rank Driver Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles Laps Led Points Leader Playoff Points 1 Grant Enfinger 0 4 6 1 64 287 – 1 2 Brett Moffitt 0 4 5 1 125 274 -13 1 3 Stewart Friesen 0 3 4 1 126 272 -15 2 4 Ben Rhodes 0 3 5 0 46 254 -33 0 5 Johnny Sauter 1 3 5 0 71 252 -35 7 6 Matt Crafton 0 4 6 1 12 245 -42 0 7 Austin Hill 1 2 4 0 45 233 -54 5 8 Harrison Burton 0 2 4 0 2 222 -65 0 9 Todd Gilliland 0 1 3 0 1 213 -74 0 10 Sheldon Creed 0 0 1 0 92 187 -100 1 11 Tyler Dippel 0 0 1 0 2 141 -146 0 12 Spencer Boyd 0 1 1 0 0 130 -157 0