George Osborne, age 60 of Clinton passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019 at Methodist Medical Center. George was born May 20, 1959 in LA County, California but shortly after birth moved to East Tennessee where he lived in La Follette and Clinton. Throughout his life George loved volunteering with the La Follette Fire Department, cooking, fishing, going to Hoskins Drug Store, and attending church at Clinton First Baptist.

He is survived by:

Special friends……………. Linda Haddix and her family

Mollie Scarbrough and the staff at Hoskins Drug Store

Staff at the Clinton Towers and other special friends around town

George will have a Celebration of Life Service at Clinton First Baptist Church and will be announced later by Holley Gamble Funeral Home. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

