Follow-Up: CPD following leads in search for bank robbery suspect

Clinton Police and the FBI are searching for a man they say robbed the Ft. Sill Bank branch, located inside the Walmart at 150 Tanner Lane in Clinton on Tuesday afternoon.

The man entered the bank at approximately 4:15 p.m. and demanded money, according to investigators. CPD Chief Vaughn Becker tells WYSH that the suspect displayed a note with his demands, but did not brandish a weapon. No one was injured physically, but employees were described as having been “shaken up.”

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid 30s, standing approximately 5-feet, 9-inches tall, and weighing between 180-190 pounds. He may have a neck tattoo or black marking on his face and has facial hair.

We have posted images captured by surveillance cameras from the WalMart on our website and on our Facebook page. Authorities ask that, if you recognize the person shown in the security footage, or have any information about Tuesday’s robbery, to call Clinton Police at 865-457-3112 or the Knoxville Field Office of the FBI at 865-544-0751.

Surveillance camera footage of bank robbery suspect (5/21/19, FBI Twitter)

Chief Becker says his detectives have been following up on several tips received from the public since Tuesday night. CPD is the lead investigative agency in the case for the time being, with the FBI providing assistance.

