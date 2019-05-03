Fires Wednesday, Thursday in Anderson

A Thursday afternoon fire at a vacant house in the Medford community is being investigated as “suspicious,” according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Kevin Thomas Thacker responded to the call of a burning house on Lake City Highway shortly after 4:45 pm Thursday, and reported that when he arrived, the structure was fully engulfed by flames and that Medford firefighters were already working to put it down.

The home, according to a neighbor whose brother owns the vacant home, told Deputy Thacker that the house had been vacant for some time, and that the electricity and water had been shut off over a year ago. He also told investigators that he had not seen anyone at the house, described as being situated off of the roadway and surrounded completely by trees, in over a month.

The ACSD’s Criminal Investigation Division will look into the cause of the fire, which injured no one.

A fire Wednesday morning injured a Clinton man, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department.

Emergency crews were called to a home on Black Oak Road shortly before 8 am Wednesday after someone called and reported that the garage was on fire.

James Womack told ACSD Sergeant Charles Relford that he had been woken up by his sister-in-law, who lives in an apartment in the garage, who was yelling that the garage was on fire. Womack said he attempted to locate the source of the fire by crawling through the garage, but the smoke and flames proved too intense, forcing him out.

Womack was treated at the scene for burns and smoke inhalation, but no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately available.