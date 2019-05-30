Fire destroys Heiskell home

A fire that destroyed a home on Agape Lane in Heiskell is being investigated by authorities.

The fire was reported Friday afternoon and all of the people inside the house were able to make it out safely, according to an incident report from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the house fully engulfed by flames with crews from several area fire departments already working to extinguish the blaze.

The homeowner told deputies that he had been watching television when his dog started barking and he looked outside to see the northwest corner and back deck of his home on fire. He tried using the house’s water hose as well as a fire extinguisher to put it out, but those efforts proved unsuccesful.

The cause of the fire was not immediately discerned but is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Office.