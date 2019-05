HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL REGION 2AAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Halls 3 Farragut 2.

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER REGION 2AAA CHAMPIONSHIP: Farragut 2 Karns 0.

FRIDAY SCHEDULES

BASEBALL SECTIONALS: (AAA) Farragut at Tennessee High; Science Hill at Hardin Valley…(AA) Pigeon Forge at Greeneville; Elizabethton at Alcoa…(A) Wartburg at Greenback; University High at Harriman.

SOFTBALL SECTIONALS: (AAA) Farragut at Jefferson County; Morristown East at Halls…(AA) Alcoa at Sullivan East; Grainger at Gibbs.