Home / Featured / Fight at Morgan prison leads to extra security at MMC

Fight at Morgan prison leads to extra security at MMC

Jim Harris 2 mins ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

Security at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge was heightened for a while on Monday night after a large-scale brawl at the Morgan County Correctional Complex resulted in several inmates needing medical treatment.

Details of the melee inside the state prison have not been released, but Tuesday, hospital officials said they had treated eight inmates for their injuries, and released them back into state custody.

While the prisoners were being treated, hospital security officers restricted access to the emergency room, along with assistance from the Oak Ridge Police Department.

According to WBIR-TV, prison officials “have restricted the movement of inmates in the housing units that were involved in the fight until an investigation…is complete.”

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

ORT: OR graduation party Thursday night

(Oak Ridge Today) The 22nd Annual Oak Ridge Graduation Celebration—a free, all-night party for high …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

WYSH FCC Public File
WQLA FCC Public File
© Copyright 2019 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved.