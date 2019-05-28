Fight at Morgan prison leads to extra security at MMC

Security at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge was heightened for a while on Monday night after a large-scale brawl at the Morgan County Correctional Complex resulted in several inmates needing medical treatment.

Details of the melee inside the state prison have not been released, but Tuesday, hospital officials said they had treated eight inmates for their injuries, and released them back into state custody.

While the prisoners were being treated, hospital security officers restricted access to the emergency room, along with assistance from the Oak Ridge Police Department.

According to WBIR-TV, prison officials “have restricted the movement of inmates in the housing units that were involved in the fight until an investigation…is complete.”

As we learn more, we will pass it along to you.