FCC warns of “One Ring” robocall scam

The Federal Communications Commission is warning consumers about a robocall scam that’s been popping up around the country, and recently made its way into East Tennessee.

The so-called “One Ring” scheme targets specific area codes in bursts, often calling residents multiple times in the middle of the night, according to the FCC.

The agency said the scammers are likely trying to get people to call the number back to rack up expensive, per-minute toll charges.

Some of the calls are using the “222” country code of the West African nation of Mauritania, while others used the “232” code from Sierra Leone.

Officials say that the last thing you should do is call the number back.

The FCC says that the “One Ring” scam typically involves a robocaller calling then hanging up after just a ring or two and possibly calling repeatedly. If you call the number back, it could run up a toll that largely gets back to the scammers, according to the FCC.

If you’ve received one of these calls you can file a complaint with the FCC on its website and check your phone bill for charges you don’t recognize.