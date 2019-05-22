FBI, CPD searching for robbery suspect

The FBI and Clinton Police are searching for a man they say robbed the bank inside the Clinton Walmart late Tuesday afternoon.

The man entered the bank at 4:15 p.m. and demanded money.

FBI agents described the suspect as a white male in his mid 30s, approximately 5-foot-9, weighing between 180-190 pounds. He may have a neck tattoo or black marking on his face and has facial hair.

Surveillance camera footage of bank robbery suspect (5/21/19, FBI Twitter)

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (865) 544-0751.

