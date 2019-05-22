Home / Breaking News / FBI, CPD searching for robbery suspect
Surveillance camera footage of bank robbery suspect (5/21/19, FBI Twitter)

FBI, CPD searching for robbery suspect

Jim Harris

The FBI and Clinton Police are searching for a man they say robbed the bank inside the Clinton Walmart late Tuesday afternoon.

The man entered the bank at 4:15 p.m. and demanded money.

FBI agents described the suspect as a white male in his mid 30s, approximately 5-foot-9, weighing between 180-190 pounds. He may have a neck tattoo or black marking on his face and has facial hair. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (865) 544-0751.

Agents and Clinton PD detectives are looking for this man, who robbed the Ft. Sill Bank inside the Walmart in Clinton.  If you know this man, or have information about this robbery, call the Clinton PD or the FBI at 865-544-0751 (FBI Knoxville)

